Weather at YLW forced an inbound flight from Toronto to be diverted to Vancouver

Photo: Contributed

Passengers aboard a direct flight from Toronto to Kelowna will have to wait a little longer to reach their final destination.

Air Canada Flight 193 was to have touched down at Kelowna International Airport at 10:46 a.m., however airport director Sam Samaddar tells Castanet News a tail wind prevented the plane from landing as scheduled.

The flight tracking website flightaware.com shows the plane circled the airport a few times before it was diverted to Vancouver International.

An email from Air Canada says the plane was in the process of getting another flight crew and would resume its flight to Kelowna once weather conditions allowed.

Samaddar says in this particular instance, there was a tailwind on runway 16, which is the airport's main instrument runway having all the instrument approaches into it.

"What it means is the pilot would have had to do a circling approach to runway 34 from the south. (That runway) does not have the same level of instrumentation as runway 16 does," said Samaddar.

"Based on what the aircraft have on board in terms of instruments, runway 34 does have radio navigation and GPS approaches, but it requires an aircraft to have technology to accept that under lower limits."

In this case, he says the Airbus A321 does not have that full capability.

"The ceiling which is the cloud height was probably too low for the pilot to be able to accept the runway.

"It's a safety consideration based on the performance characteristics of the aircraft and the ceiling height at the time he was making his approach."

According to the YLW arrival and departure site, the plane has now arrived in Kelowna.