Kelowna International Airport adds more direct flights this spring and summer

Photo: YLW

Kelowna International Airport is offering more seasonal flights for spring and summer 2023.

Starting in May, direct service will resume for seasonal service to four destinations from YLW, including Winnipeg, Kitchener/Waterloo, Regina and Saskatoon.

“We are excited to introduce these routes and give our customers more options when it comes to air travel,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director, Kelowna International Airport. “Our goal is always to provide the best service possible and these flights will help us do just that.”

The new flights will give Okanagan passengers access to more destinations on direct flights.

New seasonal routes available this spring:

Flair Airlines:

Kitchener/Waterloo— starting May 13 - weekly service on Saturdays

Winnipeg—starting June 10 - twice weekly service on Tuesday and Saturday

Toronto—starting June 9 - twice weekly service on Monday and Friday

WestJet:

Saskatoon—starting June 2 - twice weekly service on Monday and Friday

Regina—starting May 21 -twice weekly service on Thursday and Sunday

Winnipeg—starts June 2 - three times weekly service on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Lynx

Toronto—starting April 13 - three times weekly service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; starting May 7 - four times a week with the addition of Sundays

Air Canada is also adding additional direct flights to Montreal this spring and summer.

Passengers looking for more information are invited to attend the YLW Spring Travel Show, Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the KF Centre for Excellence.

For more information click here.