RCMP make arrest after business break and enter

Photo: Contributed

A man well known to police is cooling his heels in a Kelowna jail cell after a downtown business was broken into Friday morning.

RCMP say they received a call from the owner of a business in the 500 block of Bernard Avenue just before 8 a.m. stating his business was being broken into.

Officers on the scene found a man near the front entrance of the business matching the description of the thief and took him into custody.

"Video surveillance shows the same man breaking into the business and doing damage to the front door," said RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The suspect was arrested for break and enter and obstructing a police officer and transported to cells. The stolen items were returned to the owner.

“We applaud and thank this business owner for calling the police,” said Cst. Della-Paolera.

“The owner did the right thing and by calling immediately. Our officers were able to respond in a timely manner, capture the suspect and recover the stolen property.”