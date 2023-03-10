Pilot forced to divert landing at YLW after being hit with laser strike

Photo: National Business Aviation Association

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a flight into Kelowna International Airport had to be diverted after the pilot was unable to land due to the effects of a laser strike.

"Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public to never aim a laser at or near any aircraft or into airspace.

Recently, airlines flying in and out of YLW in Kelowna have reported someone pointing a laser at the aircraft causing unnecessary delays or issues for pilots, crews and passengers," said RCMP spoksperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.



According to statistics from Transport Canada, there were 1,965 laser attacks reported in Canada between January 2015 and the end of December 2019.

Hand-held laser devices currently on the market are incredibly powerful, able to generate power up to five-watts, or 5,000 times the power of keychain laser pointers. Lasers can distract the pilot by creating glare that affects vision and even temporarily blinding the pilot.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence. Under the Aeronautics Act, people convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft could face up to $100,000 in fines and/or five years in prison,” said Della-Paolera. “Actions like this could possibly cause a catastrophic event or unnecessary harm to someone.”

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify the person or persons responsible for the laser activity and they remind the general public that flying a drone within five kilometres of an airport is extremely dangerous and illegal.