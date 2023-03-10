Slash burning to take place in Myra Bellevue Park

Photo: Contributed

Central Okanagan residents shouldn't be alarmed at the sight of smoke or flames in the hills around Kelowna in the coming days.

The BC Wildfire Service says it plans to burn as many as 200 wood debris piles in the Myra Bellevue Park.

The debris burn is part of a fuel mitigation project supporting Kelowna's community wildfire protection program.

Burning could begin as early as Monday, however the exact timing will depend on each site, weather, venting and snow conditions.

Burning will take place only if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.

The BC Wildfire Service says staff will carefully prepare, control and monitor each of the burns.