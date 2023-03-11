Rental apartment planned for Kelowna's Lawson Avenue

Photo: Bluegreen Architecture Conceptual rendering

A new five-storey rental apartment complex is proposed for 1021 Lawson Avenue.

The newly unveiled project between the Capri and downtown urban areas in expected to include 22 units and a basement parkade.

It would include two ground oriented units and 20 in the floors above.

The unit mix includes seven studio, 11 one-bedroom and 4 two-bedroom units.

The parkade, which would accommodate 15 vehicles is partially sunk to maximize density of the project. Two spaces at grade would accommodate an accessible parking stall and a dedicated MODO car share stall.

Both short term and long term bicycle storage is also planned.

Amenity space is proposed for both the roof of the parkade structure and the roof of the building itself.

"Bluegreen Architecture’s design team feels that the combination of a modern design aesthetic coupled with

pedestrian friendly landscape features and contemporary building materials will provide a very functional and

highly desirable residential neighbourhood project," the application concludes.

"By providing a higher density of residences in an urban centre we feel our intent for this project will set precedent for future development in the area to follow a model and similar approach."

The formal application will be circulated through various city departments before coming to council.