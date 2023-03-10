RCMP converge on Rutland neighbourhood overnight

Photo: John Woodmore RCMP, ERT and police dogs on Seaford Rd.

UPDATE 11:23 a.m.

Police say they attended a home in Rutland after receiving a report of a what was described by RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera as a "threat."

"As a precaution, the RCMP South East District Emergency Response Team also attended but, fortunately within 90 minutes of police arrival the situation was resolved.



"The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the residents of the neighbourhood for their patience in this matter. There is no further concern for public safety,"said Della-Paolera.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

Tactical police officers and K9 units were spotted in a Rutland neighbourhood overnight Thursday.

John Woodmore, a resident of Seaford Road, says he was noticed the incident at about 11 p.m., when police blocked the road. He watched police patrolling the area for about 45 minutes before he went to bed, "I watched outside and they turned up in their armoured suits and big guns and police dogs and marching up and down the road and there were probably six (RCMP) SUVs."

"It's just scary when you see see that many police turn up outside your house and wonder what's going on?" Woodmore said.

"They walked up and down the street. And then they ended up at ... 575 [Seaford] and two vehicles pulled up in their driveway and they spent at least 30 minutes at the house."

Woodmore says the officers didn't knock on any doors or use any sirens or loudspeakers.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information. There was no sign of anything in the area Friday morning.