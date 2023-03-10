208817
Kelowna  

Crews clearing crash on Highway 33 in Joe Rich

Slippery driving conditions

Driving conditions on many Central Okanagan roadways are slippery Friday morning as light snow falls across most of the region.

RCMP and emergency crews at at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 33 in Joe Rich, near the hairpin turn.

Traffic is backing up and there is only single-lane alternating traffic getting through the area at the moment.

Environment Canada is calling for flurries this morning and a 30 percent chance of flurries overnight.

