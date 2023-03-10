Long-time Kelowna firefighter pleads guilty to voyeurism charge

Photo: Castanet staff Kelowna firefighter Jason Stoodley

A long-time firefighter with Kelowna Fire Department pleaded guilty to voyeurism Thursday.

Jason Stoodley was charged with voyeurism and making child pornography last July, stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in the Coldstream area on July 1 and June 29, 2022.

Thursday in Vernon court, Stoodley pleaded guilty to the one count of voyeurism.

His case is next scheduled to appear in court on April 19, where a sentencing date is expected to be set.

Stoodley has been a Kelowna firefighter since at least 2011. The City of Kelowna's 2021 statement of financial information refers to him as a “firefighter - 10th year.”

A “thank you list” prepared by Castanet in 2004, thanking all those who worked on the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire, listed a Jason T.J. Stoodley as “Kelowna Fire Department personnel.” It's not clear what role Stoodley played in working on the notorious wildfire.

Last summer, the City of Kelowna said Stoodley was placed on leave when the city became aware of the charges.