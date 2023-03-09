Local Indigenous youth represented in new RCMP challenge coin design

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are turning to an Indigenous youth learning program to design a new challenge coin.

First appearing during World War One, the coin started when US Army Air pilots would fly with medallions in their pockets for good luck. Those medallions were originally gifted from a lieutenant to his fellow pilots.

One was captured by the Germans and then escaped in German clothes. The pilot was almost executed until being recognized as an American because of his gold medallion.

Eventually, the challenge coin made its way to the RCMP where coins are now traded between officers to show respect or given as gifts.

This RCMP tradition will now include a piece of Indigenous influence, with the help of local students.

The Land-Based Learning program currently has over 100 Indigenous-identifying middle school students enrolled. It focuses on passing down knowledge in more traditional ways, through elders, knowledge-keepers and family members.

Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera – a former school district resource officer – was in charge of coming up with a new challenge coin concept. He turned to land-based learning for their help.

The program is run by Kevin Kaiser, a Stellat'en First Nation member and Kyla Shields, a Westbank First Nation member, who were excited to be a part of the project.

“It was amazing when he came and spoke to us,” says Kaiser. “We try to get the community involved as much as possible and partnering anytime with the RCMP is a win.”

Students submitted over 100 designs to an RCMP committee that narrowed them down to 10 final designs. Coralee Miller, an artist from Westbank First Nations, will be taking those 10 designs to create one final piece for the challenge coin.

“It has been an incredible experience working with the students,” says Della-Paolera. “I was completely caught off guard with the level of talent and creativity of the submissions. I was hoping we would get five or six students to participate, but what was submitted was inspiring.”

The challenge coin is still being finalized. When it’s printed students in the learning program will each receive their own coin and a special