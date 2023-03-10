'Astonishing behaviour': Hummer screeches down street while Kelowna school children walk nearby

Rob Gibson

Police are investigating a reckless driver this week near Canyon Falls Middle School.

"Watch out for this hummer on the streets," said a Castanet reader who submitted the video captured Wednesday on the 1200 block of Frost Road.

The video shows a blue GMC Hummer travelling at high speed towards the middle school at a time of day when the sidewalks are filled with students walking on both sides of the road.

The hummer then comes to sliding, screeching stop.

No one appears to have been injured, but the hard-braking maneuver sent the vehicle into a small skid and kicked up dust clouds on the neighbourhood street.

Castanet reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information and has been informed that an investigation has been started.

"The school resource officer located the driver who was issued a violation ticket under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

"Absolutely astonishing behaviour. The video [has been sent] to the investigator."