Okanagan College signs an MOU with Mexican university group

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College students are one step closer working with – and studying in – post-secondary institutions in Mexico.

Okanagan College and the Public Universities of the State of Queretaro in Mexico signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) earlier this month. It’s the first step in establishing collaboration between OC and the seven institutions in Queretaro.

“Working in collaboration with our peers here in B.C. and the public universities in Mexico puts students first and will help us to continue to transform the lives of students who attend OC,” says OC President Neil Fassina

This MOU is in line with the new B.C. International Education Framework to create new partnerships and support safe travel for international students.The collaboration is focused on Business Administration, Arts Diplomas, Engineering Technologies and Computer Information Systems, among other areas.

A delegation from the Universities in Queretaro were present for the signing. More B.C. universities and colleges have already met with the delegation and are included on the MOU.

In a statement Deputy Minister Orfelinda Torres Rivera and Christian Reyes Mendez, the Dean of the university consortium from Queretaro said: “It is our honour to work together with Okanagan College to contribute to our institutional goals on academic and scientific cooperation.”