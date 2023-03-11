Kelowna is getting a YMCA program to help empower youth

Photo: File Picture

The YMCA Youth Transitions Program will now be offered at Kelowna's YMCA of Southern Interior of BC.

The program is geared towards students to help them transition to higher levels of education.

“This program recognizes the systemic factors that make it harder for some students to succeed. With this funding, we can provide even more young people with the knowledge, tools and support to help them achieve their goals, and put them on a path to the future they deserve,” says Peter Dinsdale, president and CEO, YMCA Canada.

According to the YMCA, young people in the program will learn the tools to reach their full potential. Students will engage in workshops, mentorships and counselling, all geared to help build students up for their future.

The program will be available to youth in the Kelowna area thanks to a $4-million dollar funding package from the federal government's Support to Students Learning program. The program started in Alberta and will now be spreading to 22 sites across the country.

“We are grateful to receive this funding to support the youth in our community,” says Allyson Graf, President & CEO, YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “The chance to learn life skills from positive mentors, connect with peers and discover what they're capable of will be life-changing for so many of these youth.”

To find out more about the program, and how to join, click here.