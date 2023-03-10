Tourism group praises Coquihalla crews ahead of busy spring break travel season

Photo: BC Transportation The Coquihalla highway was closed for several hours March 4 and 5 for avalanche control and snow removal.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is reassuring visitors from the Lower Mainland that they can get to the Okanagan for fun in the sun and snow.

Last weekend, the Coquihalla Highway was closed most of Friday and Saturday for extensive avalanche control and plowing after a heavy snowfall.

Avalanche control on the #Coquihalla from this morning. Maintenance crews are now working to clear snow and reopen the highway. Check @driveBC for updates #BChwy5. pic.twitter.com/D7ul7ItyES — BC Transportation (@TranBC) March 4, 2023

Big White Ski Resort senior vice president and TOTA chair Michael J. Ballingall travelled the route once it reopened.

“We were very happy to see that they threw everything they did at it last weekend. And when I drove it on Sunday it was fabulous.

“The amount of effort they put in to blow snow away from the road so they could continue to clear it was literally like the start of the season again.”

He says some of the snow banks were 12 to 18 feet high. “They have some massive machinery, snowblowers, that can chew that up and throw it 80 to 100 feet away from the road. So I was very impressed with what they had done in 24 hours.”

Ballingall expects a steady stream of traffic over the coming weeks along the Coquihalla. He's confident the province and contrators will do everything they can to ensure safe conditions for drivers.

As for air travel, most flights to Kelowna over the next two to three weeks are at capacity. Ballingall points out that not just British Columbians will soon be on spring break. Schools in other provinces also take time off in late March and early April.

There’s a lot of snow on the slopes right now, with a base of over 250 centimetres.

“We’re looking forward to suntans, suntan lotion, goggle tans, sitting out on the patios and drinking refreshments and eating hamburgers and listening to live music. Spring is a fabulous time to be in the mountains,” adds Ballingall.

On a cautionary note, visitors to Big White, and any resort in the region, are being warned not to venture out of bounds because of extremely dangerous avalanche conditions. A dozen people have died in slides across BC this winter.