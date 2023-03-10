Regional fire departments preparing to renew mutual aid agreement

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of Kelowna is set to begin the process of renewing a mutual aid agreement among fire departments within the Central Okanagan.

The current five year agreement expired last month.

The agreement encompasses nine fire departments across the five jurisdictions, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country and the regional district.

A mutual aid agreement provides assurances of support and to share resources during major incidents.

"The support has been key in many local interface fires and provides for timely response," states a report for council.

"Generally, there is no cost associated with the mutual aid agreement, however there is a provision to recover costs if required."

Once the city has signed the agreement it will be circulated to the other four jurisdictions for their signatures.