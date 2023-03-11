Rental e-scooters rolling out for final year of pilot project in Kelowna

Cindy White

Are e-scooter rentals here to stay in Kelowna?

This is the final year of a pilot project by the BC government and Lime has started rolling out more of an expected fleet of up to 700 in the city by this summer.

“Weather permitting, we strive to keep vehicles out whenever the streets have been clear of snow this year. Kelowna riders use our vehicles just about any time of the year and we want to give them the option whenever they want to ride. Pending any further snowstorms, we have relaunched for 2023 and are excited to have our best year yet,” said Lime senior manager of government relations Derek Robertson.

It’s still uncertain if the government will green-light the regular use of the devices on BC streets, or if Kelowna will jump on board in the future.

“If the provincial government continues the pilot and Kelowna council decides to continue our rental program, we’ll be looking to do another competitive process for permits, probably in 2024,” said Cameron Noonan, transportation planner with the City of Kelowna.

After a bumpy start when the pilot project was launched in 2021, complaints and reports of injuries have dropped significantly.

“Our education with riders is starting to take effect. We’ve seen a decrease in injuries, a decrease in requests from residents about improperly parked vehicles. Those are down 90 per cent,” Noonan points out.

He says the city’s research shows that one-third of e-scooters replace driving. “So that means that they are taking cars off the road, reducing congestion and emissions and particularly in the summer months when we know that we need the help.”

If rental scooters become a permanent fixture in the city, the other question is will there be multiple options available?

Lime is the only company still operating as part of the pilot project in Kelowna after Spin and Roll dropped out.