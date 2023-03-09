Fierté Canada Pride holding national conference in Kelowna

Chelsey Mutter

Fierté Canada Pride is hosting its national conference and AGM this weekend in Kelowna.

As the national association of Canadian Pride organizations, FCP hosts events like this to help different Pride organizations connect and learn from each other. The theme this year is amplifying rural and remote voices.

“As much as Kelowna is a pretty big pride organization in itself, it’s still classified a little bit smaller when we compare them to other locations like Vancouver or Toronto or Montreal,” says Chris Kennedy, FCP board communications director. “So it’s really fitting that we’re able to come here.”

Earlier this year, the return of drag storytime to the Kelowna library sparked duelling protests in the city. That is something Kennedy says shows the importance of events like the one happening this weekend.

“We’ve all been trying to fight and secure and keep hold of our spaces and of our voices. Recently, in the media especially, there’s just so much hate against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, especially those that are within our trans and drag community as well.”

Kennedy says things like drag storytimes are being labeled as a chance to groom children, but that’s not what they are — they’re just a chance to share a story with kids.

To the people spreading hate Kennedy would like to say “stop it."

"But we’ve said that. We’ve said that for years, for decades and people aren’t hearing that. They’re not listening to that.”

The hate can hold back the new generation of community members from getting involved. This event will be a great chance to share experiences and build a safe space for both new and old community members, Kennedy said.

Attendees can expect things like workshops, panel discussions and Q&A’s. Giving people a chance to get to know each other and learn from one another.

The convention and AGM is happening March 9-12 at the Delta Grand Hotel. For more information on Kelowna Pride click here and for more information on FCP click here.