WorkSafe issues $40K penalty to Kelowna orchard for no seatbelt on tractor

It’s a bit more expensive than your typical seatbelt ticket.

WorkSafeBC has fined a Kelowna orchard more than $40,000 after a tractor driver working for G.P. Sandher Holdings Ltd. was spotted without a seatbelt or roll bar.

“The tractor's rollover protective structure (ROPS) was not in the raised position. In addition, the tractor's lap belt assembly was missing,” says a WorkSafeBC penalty summary online.

“The firm failed to ensure its mobile equipment was used with a ROPS, a high-risk violation. The firm also failed to ensure its equipment had a two-point lap belt that met applicable standards. These were both repeated violations.”

The penalty was imposed on January 26, but was just recently published online.

WorkSafeBC says since 2009, there have been 145 equipment and machinery-related serious injuries on farms or ranches in B.C. — 11 of them fatal.

More information on working safely with tractors in B.C. is here.