Indigenous Resilience Festival coming to Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

An Indigenous Resilience Festival is coming to Kelowna.

The Rotary Centre for the Arts is inviting the Okanagan community to the free three-day celebration of Indigenous art, culture and resilience on March 26.

More than 40 Indigenous elders, youths, leaders, artists and entrepreneurs from 10 Indigenous bands across British Columbia will share their stories, experiences and art.

This festival offers Indigenous individuals affected by the pandemic, a platform to express, explore and celebrate their resilience with the wider community.

"The festival aims to provide a platform for Indigenous voices and perspectives to be heard and celebrated," said Rotary Centre for the Arts executive director Colleen Fitzpatrick.

"We are committed to creating a safe and inclusive space for all attendees and to promoting reconciliation through the arts. Acknowledging the need for a more inclusive approach, it is important to shed light on the Indigenous experience that has yet to be widely shared across cultures."

All sorts of different performances will be presented on stage, including music, dance, theatre, storytelling and visual arts. These different acts will highlight the strength and resilience of Indigenous cultures.

People wishing to attend the event are asked to contact the Rotary Centre for the Arts as space for this event is limited. More info is here.