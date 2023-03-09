Residents in Big White and other RDKB areas facing massive tax increases

Photo: Big White-file Big White fire department in action in 2017

Taxpayers across parts of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary will get a surprise when they open their tax notice later this year.

Taxes for residents living in the communities of Big White, Beaverdell, Rock Creek, Midway and Greenwood within Electoral Area E are proposed to jump by between 12 and 30 per cent this year.

Those hardest hit will be the taxpayers of Big White, Beaverdell and the area encompassing Bridesville, Baldy, Sidley and Westbridge.

The tax hit for residents in Beaverdell is proposed to hit 30 per cent while the other two areas face a 25 per cent increase.

The largest increase facing Beaverdell residents is a 76 per cent hike in fire protection which jumps from $177 in 2022 to a proposed $253 this year. The district-wide portion of tax is proposed to increase nearly 48 per cent from $177.33 to $225.22.

Overall, the owner of an average property in Beaverdell is expected to pay $564.49 in tax this year, an increase of $128.89 over a year ago.

Meantime, the average Big White taxpayer will be faced with a tax bill of $1,400 in 2023, an increase of $280.29 or 25 per cent over the amount paid a year ago.

The average property at Big White has also jumped 28 per cent to $637,263.

The RDBK says specific services at the resort community will increase by $331,103 in 2023 while district-wide increases total just shy of $400,000.

The biggest resort hit comes in fire protection which goes up $197,000 while a new recreation and cultural services line item adds $99,500 to the overall budget.

Big White total specified budget for 2023 is $3.5 million with $2.3 million proposed to come from taxpayers.