Photo: Shutterstock

It's time to change the batteries in your smoke detector.

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents that Daylight Savings Time is a good time to change the batteries in smoke detectors in your home.

"Smoke detectors save lives. To reduce your family's risk of fire-related injury or death, it's important to install the right number of smoke detectors in the right places, and change the batteries twice a year," said fire inspector Jason Twamley.

"Daylight Savings Time is a good way to remember it's time to do so."

According to Twamley, residents should install smoke detectors in each bedroom, in the hallway outside each bedroom, and on each level of the house.

It's also a good time to replace the batteries in any household flashlights and to create a fire escape, an emergency preparedness plan and emergency supply kit.

"Preparedness is key in any emergency, including house and wildfires, floods, landslides and severe weather. Having and rehearsing a plan for the most likely emergencies in your home and local area means everyone can respond quickly and efficiently to reach safety," he added.

For more home fire safety and prevention information, you can visit kelowna.ca/fire.