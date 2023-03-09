Busing fees to rise to $400 per student in Central Okanagan public schools next year

Photo: File

Central Okanagan parents should brace for another hit to their bank accounts in the coming school year.

The School District 23 board of education has approved higher busing fees for the 2023/2024 school year. Trustees also approved higher fees for the golf academy and hockey academy programs.

Busing costs will rise from $350 to $400 per student. It’s the fourth increase since the fees were restored to $200 a year in 2018.

“The point is that we haven’t received increased funding from the ministry for busing for quite some time. It’s still set at $600,000 meanwhile our costs are going up, particularly in terms of staffing and fuel,” said trustee Wayne Broughton in presenting the motion.

He pointed out that a lot of money is being taken out of the operating budget to supplement transportation--money that should be spent in the classroom.

Families that cannot afford the cost of busing can apply to the district for a hardship subsidy.

The fees for the Mount Boucherie Secondary School Golf Academy will rise from $150-$375 to a fixed fee of $465 with a golf membership or $545 without a golf membership.

The fees for the Hockey Canada Skills Academy will be going up at all the schools that offer the program. The cost for semester will rise from $1,100 to $1,300 for students at Canyon Falls, KLO and OKM, from $1,000 to $1,170 for Rutland Senior Secondary students and from $850 to $965 for those at Mount Boucherie.

Deputy superintendent Terry Beaudry pointed out that families can arrange to pay their hockey academy fees in smaller increments through the school year instead of all in one lump sum. She also said that the higher rates were vetted and approved by parent advisory councils.