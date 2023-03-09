Board of Education suspends open public comment period during board meetings citing safety concerns

Photo: Contributed

One of two opportunities for the public to ask questions of the Central Okanagan Public Schools board of education has been suspended, effective immediately.

Board chair Lee-Anne Tiede opened Wednesday night’s meeting with the announcement, saying the board was making the move in compliance with WorkSafeBC regulations regarding bullying and harassment in the workplace.

“Recently during the second public question/comment period, several discriminatory and inflammatory comments were made, along with inappropriate conduct which have made students and staff feel unsafe. It has also been reported that recording of these meetings and social media comments that demean or belittle members of the board of education and public have made them feel unsafe to conduct board business,” said Tiede.

Two 15 minute public question/comment periods had been offered during the meetings. The first provides an opportunity for members of the gallery to ask a question or comment on any action items on the agenda. The second gave members of the gallery the chance to ask a question or make a comment on any matter pertaining to public education. It’s that second, more general, question period that has been suspended.

At the Feb. 22 board meeting, a woman used that question/comment period to speak out against Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) in the wake of the removal of a controversial billboard that appeared to target the policy of inclusivity. In particular, the woman took issue with trustee Wayne Broughton for comments he made in defence of SOGI.

Tiede says the current environment is compromising the ability of trustees and staff to properly address the business of the board of education.

Deputy superintendent Terry Beaudry commended the board for their ‘decisive action’.

“Bullying, discrimination, harassment and hate speech is not tolerated in our schools nor our workplaces and we appreciate this effort from the board of education to stop discriminatory behaviour at public board meetings, and I thank you trusses,” said Beaudry.

Trustee Broughton reiterated that the board has a duty to provide a safe environment for students and staff, and spoke up again in support of SOGI.

“I believe it’s important that we have sexual health education that’s diverse and inclusive and will help youth to understand themselves and also to understand each other better.

“Children and youth are going to look for clues to see who they are safe with, who they are safe to talk to or who they can be honest with, especially if you are LGBTQ+, especially if you are transgender. So it’s important for us that they can find safe places and safe people to talk to.”

The recording of board meetings by members of the public is also being suspended.

The suspension of the second public questions/comment period will remain in place until the policy committee can review the policy in question and ensure that the board complies with WorkSafeBC regulations.