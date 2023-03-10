Kelowna tennis player chasing his dreams to play professionally

Kelowna's Calvin Thalheimer, amateur tennis player, is preparing for a trip overseas where he hopes to break into the professional scene.

“I’ve grown up in Kelowna playing tennis since I was eight years old, so I guess 14 years now. I took a step away from the game when I was just finished being a junior, so 18 years old," said Thalheimer, during a training session this week at Global Fitness.

"I got heavy into coaching, really enjoyed it, picked it up again and started training more than I ever have, and I just decided to give it a go.”

With the itch to do whatever it takes to turn pro, Thalheimer is headed to Europe where he says he’ll have a lot more of an opportunity to get into some professional events than he would in the states.

“You can’t even get into tournaments. There’s 400 people signed up for 32 spots, so it’s not likely that you make it in. Whereas in Europe, there’s a lot more opportunities to play," he continued.

"So, that was sort of my idea with this. If I can get to Europe, a lot of those kids that can’t make it there, there’s more spots, less players, and I have more of a chance to prove myself. I think I’m playing at a level where if I just get a few opportunities, I think I can make it work, I think I can make it happen.”

With rising costs, Thalheimer tells Castanet he could use a little help from the tennis community as he takes the leap to pursue his life-long dream.

“The expenses just, they go on. I guess as far as my budget, I can make it, I can do it, but anything extra where people want to help, can just help me go that little bit further, and give me those one or two opportunities where in a sport like tennis, you never know what one match can do, right?”

The amateur tennis player has his bags packed for April 11, and then he’ll have eight weeks to get into some competitive games, get noticed, and hopefully earn some points towards becoming a professional tennis player.

If you wish to help Thalheimer with his goal, you can reach out to his Instagram profile.