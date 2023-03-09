Company accused of money laundering ordered to stop 'foot-dragging' in civil forfeiture case

Photo: Calgary Police Service One of the cannabis grow operations raided during the December 2021 busts.

Despite the death of the alleged “ChronFather,” the B.C. government continues its efforts to seize funds and properties it claims were proceeds of the criminal enterprise.

The BC Civil Forfeiture case stems from a December 2021 co-ordinated police raid on properties in Beaverdell, Kelowna and Calgary. The raids came after several months of investigation by the Calgary Police Service into a website – ChronFather.ca – that had allegedly been selling psilocybin mushroom and illicit cannabis.

The Calgary Police Service claimed they seized more than $13 million worth of drugs, including 2,636 kilograms of dried cannabis and cannabis plants, 7.2 kilograms of shatter, cannabis oils/resin and edibles, along with what they claimed was more than $85,000 worth of psilocybin in both dried and gummy forms.

Chandler Cannon was arrested at his Kelowna home and charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 in Alberta. He was scheduled to face trial this month, but he died last year. It's not clear when or how he died.

But despite Cannon's death, the BC Civil Forfeiture Office is continuing its efforts to seize funds and property it says is associated with illegal activity.

In a recently published BC Supreme Court decision, Master Sandra Harper ordered Hidden Gem Marketing Ltd., and its sole director Kristina Beye, to produce a number of documents that have been sought by the BC Civil Forfeiture Office.

The BC government has accused Hidden Gem of laundering money for the ChronFather operation. In its notice of civil claim, the Civil Forfeiture Office alleged Cannon took payment for drugs through electronic money transfers and then transferred the money into accounts controlled by Hidden Gem, World Media Marketing, and a third numbered company. It alleges the money in six bank accounts, four of which are controlled by Hidden Gem, are “proceeds of unlawful activity.”

In its response to the claim, Beye and Hidden Gem deny the allegations.

All of the funds in the six bank accounts have been frozen, pending judgment in the case.

In her recent judgment, Master Harper says the conduct of Hidden Gem and Beye in this civil matter has been “plain and simply foot-dragging.”

“This application was absolutely necessary,” Master Harper wrote. “I have no doubt that the defendants would never have complied, or would not have complied by today, with any of their obligations.”

She added that if Hidden Gem and Beye don't comply with the ordered document disclosure, the court could strike their response to the Civil Forfeiture Office's claim and automatically find in favour of the Civil Forfeiture Office.

Beye has not been charged criminally in B.C. in connection to the ChronFather operation. While criminal charges must be proved "beyond reasonable doubt," civil forfeiture claims must only be proven "on the balance of probabilities" – a lower bar.

While the province's claims against the bank accounts and several properties remain ongoing, the Civil Forfeiture Office and the owners of one of the properties where illicit cannabis was allegedly grown consented to an agreement last summer. The owners of a property on Kelowna's Rittich Road agreed to pay the Civil Forfeiture Officer $150,000 for a “partial relief from forfeiture.”

The agreement allows the owners to continue to possess the property, but they must abide by a number of obligations with regards to the property for a period of five years. The obligations include not using the property for any illegal activity, and allowing the Civil Forfeiture Office to inspect the property given 72 hours notice.

While the criminal matter against Chandler was stayed following his death, he denied all of the allegations levelled against him in his response to the civil forfeiture claim.

In addition to the charge against Cannon, his son, 20-year-old Tyson Ogilvie, and 21-year-old Reid Dahl were also arrested and charged in Calgary.