Kelowna home sustains major damage in fire

The front door of a home on Wallace Road in Rutland was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The Kelowna Fire Department says the blaze started just after 3:30 p.m. at 396 Wallace.

Platoon captain John Kelley says the home has extensive damage and will not be habitable for quite some time.

"A first arriving officer confirmed that there was actually a structure fire and fire coming out the front door. Crews quickly extinguished it. There was a couple people inside and pets, but they managed to escape uninjured."

Kelly says FortisBC cut power to the property.

"The occupants will be in the care of Emergency Social Services."

The Kelowna Fire Department arrived at the scene with three engines and 15 personnel.