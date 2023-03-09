Agreement with Kelowna and OKIB paves way for completion of final section of Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna, Okanagan Indian Band and Government of Canada are ready to put pen to paper on an agreement that will secure the right-of-way for a city-owned and operated sewer system.

The agreement is part of a larger set of negotiations between the three parties and the District of Lake Country on six legal agreements including the sewer permit, the Okanagan Rail Trail and access between Highway 97 and Jim Bailey Road via Commonwealth Road.

It is a result of a Memorandum of Understanding reached between the four parties a year ago.

According to a staff report, by entering this sewer permit agreement the federal government is positioned to transfer the former rail corridor lands to OKIB which is required before the Rail Trail and Commonwealth Road agreements can be completed.

"It should be noted that similar agreements are underway between OKIB and other private utilities within the rail corridor," the report stated.

"All are necessary before the land transfer can occur.

"The sewer permit requires the City of Kelowna to maintain the utility in good condition, being sensitive to the environment and surrounding properties."

The report says the agreement will protect the existing sewer main located within a section of the rail corridor on OKIB Reserve #7 which routes wastewater from the Beaver Lake Service area.

It is necessary to service OKIB lands as well as allow for some treated wastewater effluent from Lake Country to be processed at the city's wastewater treatment plant.

This agreement comes as the City of Kelowna looks for a contractor to complete the final phase of the Okanagan Rail Trail from Old Vernon Road to the boundary with Lake Country.