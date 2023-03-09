Kelowna council reviewing options for mandated code of conduct

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council will begin the process of deciding whether it wants to establish a council code of conduct.

According to a new directive contained with the Community Charter, councils are now required to consider whether it wants to establish a code of conduct or review its existing code within six months of its first meeting after a general election.

Kelowna presently does not have a council code of conduct and must at least consider establishing one by May 14.

"A code of conduct must speak to the foundational principles of responsible conduct, being integrity, accountability, respect, and leadership and collaboration," staff outline in its report for a Monday morning review.

"It should also clearly establish who the code of conduct applies to and under what circumstances, and how conduct will be monitored and the policies enforced. Other policies that relate to responsible conduct may be included."

Staff in the city clerk's office outlined some areas the code could cover including use of social media including during council meetings, council gifts, meetings with developers, a lobbyist registry, election activities at all levels and protection of third party privacy.

Council could also determine whether a policy would also include those people appointed to council committees and task forces.

A policy would also outline complaint and resolution measures and options for formal sanctions should they be warranted.

The directive within the Community Charter came about in part from a resolution Kelowna made at the 2016 Union of BC Municipalities asking that the province give municipalities the power to appoint integrity commissioners who could serve the public and elected officials in an advisory, educational and investigative role in the application and enforcement of codes of conduct.

If council wishes to move forward, staff would draft a code of conduct policy for council to review at an upcoming meeting.