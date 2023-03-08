Bean the cat loves to watch golf and chase the balls when its on TV

Rob Gibson

The owners of an eight-month-old cat named Bean are trying to figure out the best way to protect their new TV now that the cat has discovered it loves watching golf.

Renee Jardine and her husband Rob got Bean as a kitten and it didn't take long before they realized that the cat loves to watch golf on TV.

"He's been doing this for about two months."

Jardine says whenever the TV is on golf the cat jumps up in front of the set and tries to catch the shots with its paws.

"My husband watches a lot of golf and that's his favourite show. He always has it on, I think he (Bean) recognizes even (golf) talk because he looks when my husband puts the golf on and then he goes, and he does that all the time whenever it's on," Jardine says.

Bean likes to chase the ball when its in the air, but even when it lands, the cat tracks it and tries to pick it up.

Jardine says they worry about the cats claws scratching the TV screen, "it is actually a new TV. We just got it at Christmas my husband tries to get him off. But you know he wants to be playing with a golf ball."

Bean has shown no real interest in any other sports on TV or shows, so they'll keep watching golf with Bean until it gets too distracting, "I guess we just change the channel if we want him off."