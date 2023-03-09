4 people died on Kelowna streets over the winter: Journey Home

Photo: City of Kelowna The Kelowna warming bus was rolled out several times over the winter to help keep homeless people warm when overnight temperatures dropped below -10 C.

An emergency measure launched this winter in an attempt to mitigate the risks for people living with homelessness in Kelowna is being called a success, but it didn't prevent people from dying on the streets.

The warming bus, operated by the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society, rolled out for 20 nights between December 1 and February 24. Journey Home says it was accessed more than 200 times by people trying to stay warm during nights when the temperature dropped to -10 C or colder.

“Overall, it was very successful for the purpose that it was intended,” says Journey Home executive director Stephanie Gauthier. “It’s not an ideal solution. We don’t want people sheltering outdoors and it’s just been a really difficult winter for those of us who work in this space in recognizing that’s just the reality of where we’re at.”

Gauthier says that according to their community partners, the cold claimed four lives in Kelowna this winter.

“Obviously, anytime there’s a loss of life in the space that we work in it’s very devastating. But, yes, we are aware that some people lost their life out on the street this winter.”

The BC Coroners Service was unable to confirm the deaths were the result of cold as investigations are still open.

Gauthier sees the warming bus as an emergency stopgap but not the answer to the growing number of people being pushed into homelessness. The Kelowna warming bus was modelled on a similar program in Vernon.

“This problem is going to continue to grow based on the affordability crisis, which is compounded by being in Kelowna.

“We have an affordability crisis nationally but obviously we know that this is the third or fourth most expensive city in Canada to live in and probably the most expensive mid-sized city to live in,” she points out.

She says there should never be the need to stay in a shelter if the right mechanisms are in place to prevent people from becoming homeless.

“If we rely on shelters, then we’re just going to keep needing to build more shelters.”

However, the situation appears to be getting worse, not better.

“We see a lot of seniors on the streets right now. That’s a huge trend is seniors and seeing families that are becoming homeless in our community," Gauthier explains.

“It’s not the demographic that I think people typically presume it is, around mental health or substance use challenges. We’re seeing just a lot of people who cannot afford to be housed anymore in our community.”

Gauthier isn’t sure if the warming bus will return for next winter. Ideally, she wants to see the different levels of government focusing on better solutions.