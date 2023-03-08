UBCO launches Doctor of Education program

Photo: UBCO

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is now offering a Doctor of Education program to help fill a niche for people looking for professional development and an advanced degree while staying in the Okanagan.



"At UBCO, we are committed to providing innovative and inclusive education," says Dr. Rehan Sadiq, UBCO Provost and Vice-President.

"The launch of our flexible EdD program is a testament to that commitment, as it offers a unique opportunity for educators and leaders to pursue their doctorate while balancing work and family obligations. It also makes it possible for students from across Canada and beyond to participate, bringing together a diverse community of learners.”



The three-year program will be delivered mostly online with opportunities for students to come to campus for summer intensive sessions.



"Our focus on a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach to learning will bring together students from diverse educational backgrounds to share their experiences and perspectives—creating a rich and dynamic learning experience," adds Dr. Sabre Cherkowski, director of graduate programs at the Okanagan School of Education.



“We are excited to offer a program that provides professional learners with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to make meaningful contributions and changes in their local communities.”



The EdD offers credentials that may help provide career options for those seeking senior-level leadership or consulting positions, roles within government sectors, as well as community organizations.



The program will start accepting applications this summer and the first cohort will start in July, 2024.

