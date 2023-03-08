Deep local snowpacks bring 'elevated risk' of spring flooding

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre

Deep snowpacks across the Thompson-Okanagan means there is an elevated risk of flooding during the coming spring melt, particularly if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

The BC River Forecast Centre published its monthly snow survey Wednesday, reporting several snowpacks much deeper than normal.

The Okanagan has snow depths 124% of normal, while the Boundary (123%), Lower Thompson (130%) and West Road - Chilcotin (139%) are all also well above normal.

“The combination of normal to above normal March 1 snow pack, La Niña conditions forecast to persist through spring, and seasonal weather forecasts that predict cooler conditions for the province means an elevated risk for freshet-related flooding,” said the forecast centre.

The forecast centre says two strong atmospheric rivers are expected to hit California in the next week, and B.C. is expected to be impacted with “light to moderate” precipitation during that time.

We are now coming out of our third La Nina winter in a row, which typically brings cooler and wetter weather. Forecasts expect La Nina to break to neutral conditions sometime this spring.

An average B.C. winter sees nearly 80% of a season's snowfall accumulated by March 1.

The centre says it launched a new model in 2021 to predict inflows into the Okanagan Lake system and Nicola lake and river. That model is forecasting below normal inflows into both basins despite the high snowpacks.

The original model, however, which is also still being run, is forecasting above normal inflows in the Nicola system and normal inflows in the Okanagan Lake system.

While the deep snowpacks have primed the Thompson-Okanagan for spring flooding, it all hinges on the weather.

A gradual warming and melt this spring would be handled adequately by our lakes and rivers.

“A lengthy cold period with high amounts of precipitation followed by a sudden extreme heat wave could lead to catastrophic conditions, especially if additional rain follows,” the forecast centre says.

The catastrophic flooding that occurred in November 2021 also dramatically changed the landscape and has made many rivers for vulnerable.

“Due to the significant erosion and possible changes in river channel morphology that occurred within many areas (including but not limited to the Coldwater River, Nicola River, Tulameen River, Coquihalla River and lower Fraser River), rivers may be at increased vulnerability to high flows at lower levels than previous freshet seasons," the forecast centre said.