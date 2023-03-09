Warrant issued again for man charged in massive Kelowna drug bust

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

A man charged in connection with a massive drug bust in Kelowna dating back six years has jumped bail for the fourth time.

Five men were charged in October 2020, following the Kelowna RCMP's Project E-Precedent investigation. The large investigation involved 15 search warrants at homes and businesses around the Kelowna area in 2017 and 2018, and police said the raids targeted the Lower Mainland-based Red Scorpion gang.

Police said they seized 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, 3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as GHB, ecstasy, and other pharmaceutical drugs in the bust. They also said they found a Mac-10 sub-machine gun, two semi-automatic 9-mm handguns, a .45-caliber handgun, a .38-caliber handgun, other semi-automatic rifles and long guns, and over $130,000 in Canadian cash.

Jason Keehn, 37, was one of the five men arrested in connection to Project E-Precedent. He faces two drug trafficking charges, four possession for the purpose of trafficking charges and 10 weapons charges. All offences are alleged to have occurred in December 2017.

He was scheduled to appear in Kelowna court last Friday for a preliminary inquiry, but he didn’t show up. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and the warrant remains in effect as of Wednesday.

This is the fourth time a warrant has been issued for Keehn in relation to these charges. He missed his very first court date on the matter in November 2020, and a warrant was issued for his arrest then as well. According to online court records, he was put back behind bars, where he remained for about a month, before he was granted bail on Dec. 23, 2020 with no financial obligation.

Then, on Feb. 1, 2022, Keehn failed to show up for a voir dire court appearance, and another warrant was issued. He was taken back into custody and released once again on Feb. 22, this time with a promise to pay $500 if he breached his conditions.

Keehn pulled a third no-show on April 11, but he was taken back into custody two days later. Despite his history, the Crown consented to his release last April, again with a promise to pay $500 if he breaches his conditions.

“If you don't follow the conditions, you could get arrested and be charged with a breach. If you don't come to court when you're required to, you could get arrested and you could be charged with a failing to appear charge,” Judge Monica McParland told Keehn last April.

According to online court records, it appears Keehn has not been charged with any failing to appear charges.

In March 2022, the Crown stayed charges against Keehn's co-accused, Jonathan Sierra, although it's not known why. Another man charged in the Project E-Precedent investigation, Benjamin Bridger pleaded guilty in August 2021 to possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a prohibited firearm. He was given a three-year suspended sentence, which allowed him to serve his sentence out of custody.

Nikolas Parisee, another of the five accused, also struck a plea deal with the Crown in February 2021 and was handed two years of probation.

Travis Cumming, who's facing four charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one firearm charge, was scheduled to face trial in February 2023, but the trial was delayed. He's since secured a new lawyer and they're in the process of setting new trial dates. Cummings charges are alleged to have occurred in April 2018.

While police said Project E-Precedent targeted the Red Scorpion gang, they did not say if any of those who were charged were allegedly affiliated with the gang.

One of the leaders of the Lower Mainland-based gang, Jonathan Bacon, was murdered in Kelowna back in 2011. After a lengthy trial, three men connected to a rival gang pleaded guilty to the killing in April 2018.