Two-vehicle crash at Harvey and Gordon slows traffic

Photo: Jet Rektor

Debris is scattered at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive after a two-vehicle collision.

A motorist at the scene tells Castanet the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, however both a truck and a four-door car have heavy front end damage with their airbags deployed.

The Kelowna RCMP, BC Ambulance and the Kelowna Fire Department are on the scene.

The severity of injuries are unknown at this time.

"Traffic is moving slowly," Jet Rektor said.

Drivers should expect delay in the area while the crash is cleared.