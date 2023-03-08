Kelowna photographer captures photos of coyote walking through herd of cows

Photo: Cecil Wilson Coyote in farmer's field north of Munson Pond.

A retired Kelowna amateur photographer managed to capture some stunning coyote photographs this week around the Munson Pond area of the city.

"I've always been taking photos but just for fun," Cecil Wilson tells Castanet.

The coyote pictures were captured in the field just north of Munson Pond this week and Wilson says it's the first time since he's been shooting in the area that he has seen a coyote there.

"I actually had one of the ladies that walks out there tell me she's seen them running across the road, just north of the pond there. I've walked that many, many, many times but I've never seen a coyote there, just never looked for one never noticed one. So now I'm keeping my eye out for it again," Wilson says.

In order to get his photographs, Wilson says he had to try and get as close to the coyote and cows as he could, "when it went to walk towards a calf or a cow, the cow would put a run on it for 20 feet and it turned around and trotted away. They (the cows) weren't too concerned. There were some cows laying down paying no attention and other ones were keeping an eye on it," says Wilson.

Wilson says he got serious about taking photos after he retired and bought better photo gear and editing software.

"Now that I have the best editing software, I can make a better result. I just point and shoot for friends and family, but now that I'm joining photography groups, it's much more exciting. Much more fun."