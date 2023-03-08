Some parks that closed for the winter are getting ready to reopen

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

It's a sure sign spring is right around the corner as parks and amenities closed over the winter season get ready to once again open to the public.

Kasugai Gardens adjacent to Kelowna city hall will open its gates to the public next Wednesday, March 15.

It will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. beginning on the May long weekend.

The garden, which opened in 1987, features elements of a traditional Japanese garden including stone lanterns, pine trees, a waterfall and pond.

Memorial Park Cemetery opens for extended hours from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on March 15.

Only fresh cut flowers may be placed on grave sites within lawn areas at this time. Candles are not allowed as open flame poses a potential fire hazard.

Knox Mountain Drive will reopen Monday, March 27. Vehicles are allowed to use the roadway from noon until 8 p.m. daily.

The roadway only provides vehicle access from the base of Knox Mountain to the Crown lookout midway up the hill.

Access is weather dependent.

Washrooms in city parks are expected to reopen Monday, April 3 barring unforeseen weather conditions.