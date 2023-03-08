Big White Ski Resort salutes the women who help keep resort running

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort is celebrating International Women's Day.

The United Nations recognized International Women's Day back in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in labor movements of the early 20th century. The day is commemorated in different ways and to varying degrees in different countries.

In Kelowna, Big White Ski Resort shared a photo of the women who help keep the resort running.

"With just over 44% of our team members identifying as female we are very proud to share the enthusiasm they bring to the resort everyday. To our colleagues, friends, and family, and especially our resort guests happy International Women’s Day," says Big White Resort senior V.P. Micheal Ballingall.

International Women's Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued the following statement on International Women’s Day, “this year’s theme, Every Woman Counts, is a reminder that all women, from all ages and walks of life, have a place in every aspect of Canadian society. With a disturbing recent rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada, we reiterate today that trans women are women and we will always stand up to hate whenever and wherever it occurs."