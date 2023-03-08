Six Degrees Bistro at Big White shuts down for the rest of the season

Photo: Six Degrees Bistro

Visitors to Big White Ski Resort have one less dining option for the remainder of the season.

Six Degrees Bistro announced it is unable to continue with regular operations due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The upscale restaurant recently posted a notice to customers on its website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Six Degrees Bistro will be closing for the remainder of the season for dinner service. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unable to continue with our regular operations. We regret to inform you that we will not be accepting reservations at Six Degrees Bistro at this time.

"We understand that you may have been looking forward to dining with us, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and your guests. We want to assure you that this decision was not an easy one to make. We take pride in our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible dining experience, and we are disappointed that we are not able to fulfill that commitment at this time,” said the notice.

Staffing shortages have plagued a number of operations at the resort in the past few seasons.

The Six Degrees Bistro Team says that they hope people will understand the decision to close ahead of schedule was made in the best interest of customers and team members. The post notes that they will be taking this time to evaluate operations and make improvements to ensure they are able to provide an ‘exceptional dining experience’ when the restaurant reopens for dinner service next season.

There are still plenty of other food service options available at Big White, including full-service restaurants, coffee shops and puds.

Closing day for the ski season is April 10.