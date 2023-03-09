Local filmmakers win at Okanagan Screen Awards

A group of Kelowna filmmakers captured the People’s Choice Award at the Okanagan Screen Awards last month for their short film Dad Bod Dale, a laugh-out-loud comedy about an everyday plumber who auditions for a stripping company.

Castanet sat down with the creators of the award-winning film to get the details on what went into the local comedy.

“I’ve never had so much fun watching my work or something I’ve been a part of as I did watching Dad Bod Dale. I’ve acted and made films since I was a kid. As soon as I could figure out what a video camera was or what it was capable of, I was obsessed,” said director Carly Fawcett.

“So, for me to step into a directorial role in something, you know, I co-created with these guys, is truly one of the most fulfilling times I’ve had in my creative career because it’s such a big win for everybody involved.”

Cam Woodman, a voice actor eager to make the jump to on-screen acting, says he decided to take the leap of faith after meeting acting coach, Carly Fawcett. That leap landed him the main role of Dale, along with his first on-screen award.

“It was a lot of validation, you know, winning it. It had been something for years I had been planning changing careers to do, and you know, the confidence of winning that award, knowing I was in the right place, it was huge," shared Woodman.

"And the big thing Carly brings to that is, like when I’m doing auditions or when I’m getting coaching, she’s very supportive and one of the best coaches I’ve had in anything ... What she did made me the actor I am, and I’m very grateful for that.”

According to Fawcett, comedic timing is something that can’t be taught. But luckily for Woodman and his audience, he’s a natural.

“I think different types of comedy can be learned, but some actors have timing just naturally. Cam has it in spades. Really good comedy happens when the actors are so invested in stakes that are so ridiculous that we laugh, but to them up there as the actors, it’s no joke, like they’re going through some serious stuff," added Fawcett.

"And that’s why it becomes comedy, because you see the ridiculous scenarios you relate to from life, and you laugh because you’re like thank god it’s not just me. And that, in my opinion, is how you do comedy."

Fawcett and Woodman say it was a quick project they turned around with little notice, and that they couldn't have done it without the help of the entire cast and crew, including editor and cinematographer Jamie Patterson.

Although it's in the early stages, plans are in the works for parts two and three of the Dad Bod Dale series. Until then, you can catch the film through Eventbrite, with showings slated for April 1 in downtown Kelowna at Burke Hair Lounge, located at 515 Lawrence Avenue.

Tickets go on sale March 10.