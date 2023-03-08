Kelowna Community Fridge running low

Madison Erhardt

Food items are in short supply at the Kelowna Community Fridge on Lawrence Avenue.

Burke Hair Lounge is the host to the fridge and salon owner Lisa Burke says the fridge has multiple visits daily.

"It has been so busy. Today alone, we are already at four drop-offs and numerous pickups. On average I'd say it seems to be about six to eight times a day," she said.

Volunteer community organizer Ollie O'Neal says items rarely last over an hour in the fridge.

"We sometimes get stocked where the entire fridge, the entire shelves are completely full and within an hour...if not half an hour it's all gone. The food insecurity here is so profound."

The fridge is open 24 hours a day and runs under the model of "take what you need, leave what you can."

The fridge has been at its new location on Lawerence Avenue for just over one month.

"Obviously unhoused folks are food insecure, but we see predominately families with young children and seniors. Those are our biggest groups that come here and need food," O'Neal added.

"A woman came in this morning and this has been more frequent...she said 'hi I'm a support worker for a senior in our community who is low income so if you see me coming I am almost coming daily and we drop off what we can, but we are also taking what we need,'" Burke said.

Burke is hoping the location of the fridge will help people feel safe when accessing items.

"They do not have to feel any shame or any stigma as nobody can see you. You are totally private. It is well lit, it's covered and it is accessible seven days a week and you don't have to show any proof of income."

For those who are unable to drop off food at the fridge, but would like to financially support the initiative, click here for more details.