Could this year be the final time B.C. ‘springs forward’ and ‘falls back’?

Daylight Saving Time kicks in this weekend in B.C.

Could it be the final time we turn the clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall?

It likely depends on what happens in the U.S., where a bipartisan group of 12 senators reintroduced legislation last week to make Daylight Time permanent.

In March 2022, the Senate voted to end the twice-annual changing of clocks in the United States, but the bill failed to get a vote last year in the U.S. House of Representatives because lawmakers could not agree on whether to keep standard time or permanent daylight saving time.

The B.C. government passed legislation in 2019 to make daylight time permanent. However, former premier John Horgan made it clear that the province would only act if Washington state, Oregon and California do the same, in order to keep the provincial economy aligned with its U.S. neighbours.

So, what are the pros and cons of gaining an extra hour of daylight at the end of the day and losing it in the morning?

For one, turning back the clock has been shown to increase traffic collisions. Research out of the U.S. has shown a 6% increase in fatal crashes through the first five work days of Daylight Saving Time.

Fatigue is a type of impairment that reduces mental and physical performance,” says Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work. “Research shows it’s a contributing factor in about 20% of crashes.”

Being tired behind the wheel makes you more likely to take risks and less able to judge distance, speed, and time.

“Reacting a fraction of a second faster or slower can be the difference between a near miss and a serious, costly crash,” Acres adds.

There can be positive economic effects too.

“There’s some evidence through research that the good is that people are out shopping after work more, if it’s light out after work,” explains Ross Hickey, association professor in the Department of Economics at UBC Okanagan.

There is also evidence that less property crime occurs in the evenings when it’s light out.

He says the negative effects on the economy are that workers are less productive, there are more traffic collisions and there's a higher rate of heart attacks following the time change.

“Most economists would say that when you take into account the adjustment cost, the switch to Daylight Saving Time, the switching back and forth that we do, it doesn’t really pass the cost-benefit analysis test.

“Now, if we were to switch to Daylight Saving Time and stay there forever, a lot of economists think that’s a great idea,” says Hickey.

He suggests a way to mitigate the fallout of the time change for workers would be to turn clocks forward an hour on a Friday afternoon, instead of early Sunday morning.