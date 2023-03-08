Dry start to spring raises risk of grass, brush fires

Cindy White

There might still be snow on the hillsides, but down in the valley it has mostly melted, and conditions are drying out quickly.

With no significant rainfall, the risk of grass and brush fires is rising.

There was a suspicious fire in downtown Kelowna last weekend and another along Westside Road sparked by trees falling on power lines.

Even permitted burning can get out of hand when it hasn’t greened up yet.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had a person that had a controlled burn. (They were) doing everything properly, as far as getting a burning permit, it was the correct size, the whole works,” explains Lake Country Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner. “However, a wind came up and the wind blew sparks into a field and the field had a lot of the dead organic material that had folded on over and it hadn’t greened up.

“So, basically, in that situation, the wind took it and actually spread it about an acre and a half to the north.”

Just a small spark, like a lit cigarette thrown out a car window, could catch tinder dry grass on fire.

“Anywhere in the Okanagan Valley, anywhere, you should not be throwing a lit cigarette out the window,” says Penner. “Obviously, this time of year, summertime, the risk factors just go up.”

He points out that he has even responded to a grass fire in January, so it can happen any time of year, if the conditions are dry enough.

It’s too early to say what kind of wildfire season we will have in 2023, but no one wants a repeat of 2021, when hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed across the Southern Interior.