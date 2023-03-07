$1,500 up for grabs for Central Okanagan residents recycling old wood stoves

Photo: File picture

Old wood-burning appliances could get Central Okanagan residents $1,500. That’s if they replace their old appliances with newer, cleaner burning technology.

The Regional District of Okanagan (RDCO) announced today that the rebate program includes new incentive levels, a bounty option and increased incentives for Westbank First Nation members.

The rebate is part of the RDCO’s community wood smoke reduction program. According to that program, approximately 30% of air pollution in the Central Okanagan comes from residential wood burning.

“The program is evolving to align with climate targets- Clean BC Roadmap 2030 and exchanges from wood to natural gas are no longer supported,” says Nancy Mora Castro, program coordinator. “We encourage residents to take advantage of the increased incentive levels and the bounty option offered this year to support our region-wide wood smoke reduction efforts.”

Central Okanagan has four retailers that can help recycle the old wood burning appliances and handle the rebate paperwork.

Rebates vary depending on the type of appliance being exchanged for the old wood burning stove or furnace. Residents claiming the bounty will receive $300 and no exchange is required. There is one incentive per household and given for one stove. To receive the rebate, the old wood burning appliance must be demolished, disabled or recycled.

For steps on how to recycle your old wood burning appliance visit the RDCO website or visit one of the participating Central Okanagan retailers.