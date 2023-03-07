Toxic drugs kill 31 in B.C. Interior in January

Photo: Contributed

The death rate from illicit, toxic drugs in the Interior Health region fell slightly to start 2023, but provincially, the number of deaths in January surpassed 200.

The BC Coroners Service reports that 211 people died of drug overdose in the first month of the year.

"Once again, our agency is reporting on preventable losses of life in heart-breaking numbers," said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

"We are nearing the seventh anniversary of the declaration of the public-health emergency into substance-related harms, and the drug-poisoning crisis continues to cost lives and communities at an unprecedented rate. Toxic drugs pose a constant and ever-present danger to anyone who uses drugs. Anyone using any substance purchased on the unregulated illicit drug market is at risk of serious harm or death."

The total number of confirmed deaths related to toxic drugs in Interior Health was 31 in January, which converts to a rate of 43.5 per 100,000 population. That is down from 46.7 for all of 2022, but could climb as the year progresses.

Overall, the death rate in B.C. in January was 47 per 100,000 individuals. Of note, in 2016, the year the public-health emergency was declared, the rate of death was 20.5.

There were six deaths in Kelowna in January, six in Kamloops, three in Vernon and two in Penticton.

The provincial statistics from January show that 69% of those dying were 30 to 59, and 77% were male.

Lapointe also reports that two deaths occurred at an overdose prevention site; one in 2022 and one this year, although there is no indication that prescribed safe supply is to blame.

B.C.’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions says first responders, healthcare, front-line and community workers are changing lives and making a difference.

“We must continue to support their work,” says Jennifer Whiteside. "While the province has been adding new treatment and recovery services, expanding overdose prevention and working to end the stigma around addiction, illicit substances have become more toxic."

BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau says that despite political rhetoric, data shows that safe supply is hard to access and is in limited supply.

“Stopping preventable deaths should be this government’s priority. Safe drugs stop people from dying. It’s an emergency measure that reduces the ultimate harm, especially for those without overdose prevention sites or drug checking services,” adds Furstenau.