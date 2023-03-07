South Kelowna road closed due to watermain break

Photo: Madison Erhardt

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

A utility worker at the scene says the incident was caused by a watermain break that resulted in some significant erosion sending dirt and debris down the road.

Crews are now dealing with the situation. It is not known how long the road will be closed.

ORIGINAL 11:20 a.m.

Emergency crews have closed part of Todd Road in South Kelowna.

Water and dirt is flowing down the road that is now blocked between Grantham and Saucier roads.

Details of the incident are unclear at this point with emergency crews using both the words “slide” and “sinkhole” to describe the situation. The road closure is preventing the public from getting near the scene.

Castanet has requested more information from the City of Kelowna and will update this story as more is known.