Broken irrigation line sends water down road in Kelowna

Photo: Madison Erhardt

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

The City of Kelowna has confirmed a non-potable irrigation line broke Tuesday on Todd Road.

The watermain, which is also used for firefighting, has now been isolated.

“The break caused some erosion on the bank and on Todd Road, traffic control is in place. Access to the property is not affected,” said city spokesman Tom Wilson.

The extent of the damage and a repair strategy is still being assessed.

“As the system is not in service for agriculture consumption at this time of the year, no service to agriculture customers is affected,” Wilson continued.

One fire hydrant was also impacted by the incident.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

A utility worker at the scene says the incident was caused by a watermain break that resulted in some significant erosion sending dirt and debris down the road.

Crews are now dealing with the situation. It is not known how long the road will be closed.

ORIGINAL 11:20 a.m.

Emergency crews have closed part of Todd Road in South Kelowna.

Water and dirt is flowing down the road that is now blocked between Grantham and Saucier roads.

Details of the incident are unclear at this point with emergency crews using both the words “slide” and “sinkhole” to describe the situation. The road closure is preventing the public from getting near the scene.

Castanet has requested more information from the City of Kelowna and will update this story as more is known.