Castanet mourns loss of founding employee Robin Jones

Photo: Contributed Ronin jones on the steps of the Castanet Kelowna office with his friend Mabel

Castanet is mourning the loss of one of our own.

Robin Jones, 50, passed away peacefully on March 2 at Kelowna General Hospital, surrounded by his family and closest friends.

Jones was born in Kelowna and worked at Castanet for 23 years.

He was an incredible artistic director, colleague and friend to all he knew and worked with.

With creativity and tenacity he designed the Castanet logo in 2000, before Castanet had officially launched.

"I consider Robin the architect of Castanet. He really had this mind ... we would say, well gee, can we do this?" said Castanet founder Nick Frost. "And almost all the time he would say 'yes we can do that.' The logo was only one of his many achievements."

Castanet launched on November 1, 2000, with Jones one of its founding employees.

"He was always up, he was always cheerful. I think sometimes when he would say 'yes we can do that,' he wasn't even sure himself. But he thought about it overnight... would stay up all night thinking about something and he would come in the next morning and say 'I've got it,'" Frost added.

"If you were having a down day, you just went and talked to Robin, and he would cheer you up. Robin was there every step of the way. He lived and breathed Castanet. He was inspiring."

Jones also cared deeply for his community.

He spent four days and three nights in April 2022 camping on the Castanet rooftop in support of juvenile diabetes research.

Photo: Madison Erhardt Robin Jones camping on the Castanet rooftop

"It means a lot, because a friend of ours who works here has a child with type-one diabetes and I see the struggles she goes through. And really, to stay up here in the tent as difficult as it was, it is nothing compared to what these kids go through. So it was the least we could do," Jones said after the initiative was finished.

In 2021, Jones helped to launch Castanet Apparel. He was the mastermind of over a dozen t-shirt designs that celebrate Kelowna’s past, present and future.

"We just want to have some fun with it and celebrate the Okanagan," Jones said at the time.

Inside and outside of the office, Jones put his heart and soul into all that he did, serving with a smile and always helping others before himself.

Those who knew him couldn't help but love him.

Castanet was made better for having such talent, kindness and humour a part of the team.

"Robin was an original. A creative genius, whether working in graphics, music or even designing outstanding culinary delights," said Chris Kearney, Castanet senior vice president and general manager.

"He devoted most of his career to Castanet and his achievements and influence are endless. From major projects like the numerous Castanet designs to The Tango, Okanagan Edge or Automall."

"Robin managed a team of graphic designers and developed thousands of pieces of client creative every year. He was always up for any task, and with a smile on his face. His Castanet family deeply misses him," Kearney added.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Garnier Parish; 3645 Benvoulin Rd., Kelowna. His full obituary can be found here.