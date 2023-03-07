New Life Church site on Harvey Avenue being sold to developer

Photo: Contributed Rough sketch of proposed development

The landmark New Life Church property on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna is in the process of being sold.

The property, which also houses the Woodfire Bakery, is being purchased by Impact UPstream Ventures, a Kelowna-based company describing itself as a company "committed to making a measurable impact in the world by developing innovative, proactive solutions that improve Canadian communities."

New Life senior leader Matti Koopman says the church is looking to "redefine" their impact on the community in a post-pandemic society.

"The pandemic exposed the fragility of traditional models of church. We recognized we needed to adapt and change," says Koopman.

"Today, people want to be a part of something bigger than themselves which positively impacts the world rather than just how many programs we have on a Sunday. The heart of what church is about is bringing life and health to individuals and our communities."

In a news release, IUVI says it plans to turn the site into a modern model of community living called Vitae Village.

They are proposing a development featuring two residential towers and a commercial podium that will include New Life Church's newly designed multi-purpose space.

"We are inviting people and organizations to invest in a model of building community in a new way," says IUVI president Al Hildebrandt.

"Kelowna's downtown has an innovation space for the tech industry. In the mid-town of Kelowna, we will be developing a family-friendly village with homes, eateries, a co-working space for social innovators and agencies seeking to make our community a safer, healthier place to live."

The sale of the property is expected to be complete before the end of March.

The proposed redevelopment has yet to be presented to city planning staff.