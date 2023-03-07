Kelowna councillor suggests light rail may be the answer to city's traffic congestion

Photo: City of Kelowna

What's the quickest way to move people within an urban environment?

A rapid transit or light rail system.

A system such as light rail has been discussed for the Okanagan off and on for nearly a decade.

While the common theory and a Regional Transportation Study released three years ago suggested we don't have the density and the cost would be prohibitive.

That hasn't stopped city councillors from wondering out loud from time to time whether some form of light rail system could be feasible.

The latest, Coun. Gord Lovegrove during a discussion around a transportation survey presented to council Monday.

"Councillor Cannan and I have been talking about light rail between the downtown and the airport," said Lovegrove, whose day job is an associate professor of engineering at UBC Okanagan.

"I say light rail from the border to Kamloops and now we've got a real eco-tourism zone."

The 114-page study released in November of 2020 suggested only small pockets of the Central Okanagan have the recommended people plus jobs density of 100 to 200 people needed to support a light rapid transit system.

The cost could also be prohibitive with per kilometre costs ranging from $46 million to $170 million depending on the system used.

The 30 kilometre-long Highway 97 RapidBus system costs $1.5 million per kilometre.

Lovegrove also pointed to a portion of the latest resident survey on transportation conducted by Ipsos in which people seemed to be suggesting the solution to the city's congestion problem is both more roads and fewer vehicles.

"This is a good news document. People are upset with traffic and they want action. They would like to take the bus more."

He applauded previous councils for taking the initiative to build more bike paths, saying it's awesome more people are riding their bikes than before.

"Now lets take some leadership in our city and in our valley," he added.

The statistically valid survey which included comments from 300 people conducted in November of last year shows 81 per cent of respondents believe it is important to invest in, or promote other sustainable modes of transportation in order to reduce dependence on private vehicle travel.

And, while nearly all respondents indicated they would like to get around driving their own vehicle at least some of the time, three-in-10 would like to do so less than they are now.

Half or more say they would like to get around by bike, scooter or skateboard, carpool, use public transit, taxi or ride-share or walk more often than they do now.

A little more than half of respondents say they would be willing to pay more for taxes in order to reduce congestion.

They even suggested some form of payment for driving during peak times, although the word toll was never mentioned.