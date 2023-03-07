The pace of development in Kelowna expected to slow due to market pressures

Photo: Peterson Group 490-unit rental project part of Dilworth Centre redevelopment

Kelowna has seen a record setting pace when it comes to development as building permit values exceed $1,1 billion for the second straight year.

The bubble is about to burst.

"The real estate industry is cyclical and we do expect a decline," said planning director Ryan Smith during a year-end presentation to city council.

Much of the boom experienced in the city has centered around the construction of multi-family rental apartments but Smith believes that by the end of this year and into 2024 will start to tail off.

"We are seeing fewer inputs into the development application process which will lead to fewer building permits being applied for and fewer units being issued permits."

Application volumes began falling off in the latter portion of 2022 resulting in a 20 to 25 per cent decline over historic highs of 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Rapidly rising interest rates across North America are seen as one of the major contributors.

"There is caution to be had ahead and I think we should be conservative in what we expect for development activity."

While cautioning about a building slowdown on the horizon, Smith says he is encouraged at the pace of rental development over the past few years and says the planning department is somewhat surprised the record amount of rental housing built over the past few years barely moved the vacancy rate needle.

Kelowna's rental vacancy rate, which does not take into account secondary suites, carriage houses or rental homes, went from 0.6 per cent in 2021 to 1.2 per cent last year.

He hopes to see that number jump substantially over the next 18 to 24 months.

"The next 18 months will tell us how much housing we need to approve and how much rental housing we need to be approving to try and push that vacancy rate up over three per cent and, maybe even closer to five per cent which is a whole lot healthier."

Smith believes with a "co-ordinated approach and well-aligned incentives," the city can push closer to that number.

"We are still in a position where we need to be approving and constructing housing to make sure we create an environment that is ripe for that."